Iran's trade with PG states registers 15% rise in value

Iran traded 50.08 million tons of goods (excluding crude oil exports) worth $29.22 billion with the Persian Gulf’s six littoral states, namely Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Jan. 20), registering a 0.08% and 15.43% year-on-year rise in terms of weight and value respectively, latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show.

The UAE was Iran’s top trade partner among the countries under review with 20.27 million tons (up 5.48%) worth $19.77 billion (up 17.42%). It was followed by Iraq with 24.33 million tons (down 9.97%) worth $9.08 billion (up 10.47%) and Kuwait with 4.57 million tons (up 62.98%) worth $181.01 million (up 32.45%).

Iran’s non-oil exports to the six countries hit 38.93 million tons worth $14 billion during the period, to register a 2.9% and a 23.91% increase in terms of weight and value respectively.

MNA/PR