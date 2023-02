In a message to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's National Day.

The President asked God Almighty for health and success for the Kuwaiti Emir and the dignity and well-being of the people of the neighboring country.

Kuwait National Day is always celebrated on February 25th. This holiday marks the day when Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ascended to the throne in 1950.

RHM/