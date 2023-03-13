Bagheri urges accelerating implementation of MoUs with Kuwait

Ali Bagheri Kani held talks with Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mansour Al-Otaibi in Tehran.

The two sides reviewed bilateral issues in addition to regional and international cooperation as well as cooperation between the two countries on international stage.

Referring to the utmost efforts made to promote ties with neighboring states in accordance with the 13th government’s policy in Iran, the deputy Iranian foreign minister announced the continuation of such efforts in all political, economic, consular, and cultural aspects.

Pointing to the good ties between the two countries, he called for increased political consultations and accelerated implementation of bilateral agreements.

Al-Otaibi, for his part, thanked the Iranian incumbent government’s neighboring policy and expressed hope that this policy will lead to the development of bilateral and regional cooperation and improve stability as well as security in the region.

He also hailed the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume ties and reopen embassies.

