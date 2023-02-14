  1. Politics
Iran's relations with Kuwait developing: envoy

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait said that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait are developing.

Mohammad Irani made the remarks in a ceremony held on the occasion of the victory anniversary of the Islamic Republic in Kuwait.

He pointed out that the relations have begun to return to their natural course after the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

Referring to meetings of the joint consular, legal, coast guard, and counter-narcotics committees between the two states, he said that both sides have made good progress in the areas.

Last year over 80,000 Kuwaitis traveled to Iran via direct flights, he further noted.

