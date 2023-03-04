  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2023, 9:20 AM

US, Qatar FMs hold phone talk on regional issues

US, Qatar FMs hold phone talk on regional issues

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone talk on Friday on regional issues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar announced in a statement on Friday night that the two sides discussed bilateral relations and some regional issues during the phone call.

The statement did not mention the details of Al Thani and Blinken's conversation, but in the past months, the foreign ministers of the two countries have discussed several regional and international issues, including negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, the Afghanistan crisis, and the Ukraine war.

MNA/FNA14011213000010

News Code 198061

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News