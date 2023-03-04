US, Qatar FMs hold phone talk on regional issues

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar announced in a statement on Friday night that the two sides discussed bilateral relations and some regional issues during the phone call.

The statement did not mention the details of Al Thani and Blinken's conversation, but in the past months, the foreign ministers of the two countries have discussed several regional and international issues, including negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, the Afghanistan crisis, and the Ukraine war.

