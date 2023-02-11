Qatari FM discusses JCPOA with Blinken in Washington visit

The foreign minister of Qatar, who has traveled to Washington, met with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken on Friday.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Al-Thani said that during his meeting with Blinken, he discussed the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA as well as his recent visit to Iran.

"The situation of nuclear negotiations with Iran is complicated, but diplomatic efforts must continue," the Qatari diplomat also noted.

The Foreign Minister of Qatar added that he discussed the escalation of the situation in the Palestinians' occupied territories and the actions of the Zionist regime and the issue of Afghanistan.

Earlier on January 29, Qatari Foreign Minister paid a visit to Tehran to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

On this trip, Al-Thani conveyed messages from the parties involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiations to the Iranian side.

