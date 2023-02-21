Iran announces new sanctions on EU, UK individuals, entities

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that the country imposed reciprocal sanctions on several EU and British individuals and entities.

The sanctions announcement came after The Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kan'ani, announced on Monday that in response to the recent sanctions imposed by the European Union, Tehran will retaliate by sanctioning the bloc. Following the EU, the UK government announced new sanctions against Iran on the same day yesterday.

The Iranian foreign minister took action and announced a new list of sanctions against individuals and entities in the European Union and the United Kingdom in a statement tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 21).

According to the foreign ministry's announcement, all of the Islamic Republic of Iran's institutions will be obliged to exercise the sanctions on those Europeans according to the approvals of the relevant authorities, and they will have to take the necessary measures, which include the ban on issuing visas and the impossibility of their entry into the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the blocking of their bank accounts in the financial and banking system of the country, and the confiscation of property and assets in the territory under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

