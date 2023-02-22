Iran summons British Chargé d'Affaires

The head of the Third Department of Western Europe in the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the baseless claims are the continuation of the Iranophobia policy and called for the stop of this unfriendly approach of the British government.

Referring to the new sanctions imposed on Iran by the UK, the Iranian diplomat criticized the British government for its severe discrimination and atrocities against immigrants and Muslims as well as the transfer of refugees to Rwanda.

"In the last four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown that it will not give in to foreign pressures, and accordingly, it will soon announce a counter-response to the British regime's sanctions."

Earlier on Monday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Iran’s senior diplomat to Britain over alleged threats against London-based anti-Iran media.

Meanwhile, the British government announced new sanctions against Iran, targeting three Iranian judges, three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two regional governors, an update to a British government website showed on Monday.

The move in a coordinated move with the EU which imposed sanctions on two organizations and 32 Iranians on Monday in continuation of its intervention in Iranian internal affairs.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots took place in Iran last summer, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they had provoked and supported after the sudden death of a young Iranian lady, Mahsa Amini, while in Iran's police custody.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks.

