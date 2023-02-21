Iran considers prisoner swap as humanitarian issue: FM spox.

Nasser Kan'ani said on Tuesday that Iran thanks Oman for making efforts in line with exchanging prisoners between the Islamic Republic and the US.

Iran considers the prisoner swap as a humanitarian issue, he noted.

Commenting on the Iran-US prisoners’ swap with Qatar’s mediation, he stated that the step failed because the US does not live up to its commitment.

He said that the step was pursued through indirect talks in this regard.

Iranian nationals imprisoned in the US have been detained due to the trumped-up allegations regarding bypassing sanctions, he further noted.

