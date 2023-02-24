  1. Politics
Feb 24, 2023, 4:36 PM

UK imposes sanctions on Russia, Iranian entities, individuals

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The United Kingdom on Friday announced fresh sanctions on Russian entities and imposed export ban on items used by Russia in the battlefield.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the fresh sanctions on Friday. “Included in the hundreds of goods are aircraft parts, radio equipment, and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military-industrial complex, including in the production of UAVs,” a statement said.

“Today we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin’s key industries and committing to prohibit the export to Russia of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield,” Cleverly said. UK sanctioned senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, and executives from Russia’s two largest defense companies, four banks, and other Russian elites. 

Sanctions were also announced against six Russian entities involved in the manufacture or repair of military equipment for Russia’s armed forces, including aviation and navy.

According to the media reports, five senior Iranian executives in Qods Aviation Industry, the company manufacturing the drones used in Ukraine were also sanctioned, a statement said.

Iran has strongly denied any deliveries of drones to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. Tehran has called for an end to the conflict through political means.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the western countries' accusations as part of intensified pressures aimed at pressuring it to give in to the West's excessive demands in the nuclear talks. 

MNA

