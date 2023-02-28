  1. Politics
Recent development in Arab countries-Syria ties positive step

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani describes the recent developments in the relations between Arab countries and Syria as a positive step.

The recent developments in the Arab countries' relations with Syria, including the trip of the delegation of the Arab parliaments to Damascus to declare solidarity with Syria after the recent devastating earthquake, in addition to being realistic, is a positive step in the path of Islamic solidarity, Kan'ani said on his Twitter account.

Using dialogue and regional mechanisms, the countries of the region will be able to solve their problems with realism, a national approach, and ignoring foreign domination seekers' wishes, he added.

A delegation from the union of Arab parliament recently visited Damascus in a show of support for the Syrian government in the aftermath of the recent deadly earthquake.

