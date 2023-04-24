Iran announces sanctions on 17 EU, UK individuals, 4 entities

In a new round of sanctions, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced sanctions on 17 individuals and 4 entities based in UK and the European Union for supporting terrorist groups, inciting and encouraging terrorist acts and violence against the Iranian people, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, spreading lies and propagating false information about Iran, and participating in intensified sanctions against the people of Iran.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran said "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the approvals of related authorities and in the framework of relevant regulations and sanctions mechanisms stipulates the following Individuals and entities of the EU and the UK regime in its sanction list for supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouragement to terrorist acts and violence against Iranian people, interference in domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting violence and unrest in Iran, dissemination of false information about Iran and participation in the escalation of cruel sanctions against Iranian people as an economic terrorism."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran meanwhile condemns the act of the EU and the UK regime for supporting, facilitating and denying from countering the destructive acts of aforementioned individuals and entities and that is violation of international obligations regarding combatting terrorism, announces that the acts of those on imposing and exacerbating cruel sanctions is gross violation of fundamental principles of international law set forth in the United Nations charter," the statement further read.

"All relevant national organizations and institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take appropriate measures, which are blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions," it added.

The sanctioned people and entities are as follows:

EU individuals and entities:

Frank Haun, CEO of Kraus-Maffei Wegman Military Industries

Flourian Seibel, CEO of Quantum Systems

Christoph Otten, Chairman of the ESG Board of Directors

Ms. Ilana Cicurel, Member of the European Parliament

Ms. Dominique Attias, from France

Edward Lintner, former member of the German Parliament

Martin Maria Otto Felix Patzelt, former member of the German Parliament

Leo Dautzenberg, former member of the German Parliament

Christoph De Vries, from Germany

Antonio Lopez Isturiz Whites, Member of the European Parliament

Uri Rosenthal, from the Netherlands

EU Legal entities:

German-Israeli Society, Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft

b) UKregime:

Individuals:

Alan Mendoza, Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Foundation UK

Admiral Benjamin John Key, a commander at the British Navy

Oliver Westmacott, President of AEGIS

Michelle Russel, Head of the Security Industry Authority (SIA)

John Tuckett, Chief of Immigration Services

Laurence Taylor, Deputy Director of the UK Counter-Terrorism Centre

UK Legal entities:

Royal Marine Air and Drone Center Culdrose (RNAS Culdrose);

National Security Support Authority (affiliated with 5MI)

Telecommunications Information Licensing Department