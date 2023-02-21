Raeisi says Iran-China ties at turning point

In an interview with Chinese CCTV channel during his state visit to China, Raeisi said that China is currently one of Iran's most important trading partners.

The two countries' cooperation is at a turning point in the bilateral, regional, and trans-regional levels, he further noted.

Referring to the benefits of the Iran-China signed agreements for businesses, investors, and people, president Raeisi underlined that the two countries can establish new cooperation and interactions in the fields of industry, mining, agriculture, and roads besides cultural and media areas.

Describing the Chinese Road Belt Initiative as beneficial for the countries located on the way of the project, he highlighted that by reviving this route, firstly, the ancient connection on the Silk Road will be revived in a modern way in the region and secondly, trade and economic relations in the region will be facilitated.

Also, the idea of the Belt Road facilitates the trade and economic situation of the region and even an important part of the world, he added.

Stating that the idea of the Belt Road can play a pivotal role in achieving the significant goals of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as well as the important goals of the Global Development Plan, president Raeisi stressed the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in achieving this idea.

Pointing to the existing cooperation between Iran and the SCO, he noted that the SCO can increase the interaction among member states, brings the capacities of the Asian region together and secures the exchange of experiences among countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi referred to the sanctions imposed by the US, adding that the US wants to avenge the 44 years of resistance from Iranians who have prevented the US from achieving their goals.

President Raeisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing last Tuesday.

