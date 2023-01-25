Iran sanctions 30 individuals, 4 entities of EU, UK

The foreign ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the approvals of related authorities and in the framework of relevant regulations and sanctions mechanisms stipulates the following Individuals and entities of the EU and UK regime in its sanction list for supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouragement to terrorist acts and violence against Iranian people, interference in domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting violence and unrest in Iran, dissemination of false information about Iran and participation in the escalation of cruel sanctions against Iranian people as an economic terrorism.

The Islamic Republic of Iran meanwhile condemn the act of the EU and UK regime for supporting, facilitating and denying from countering the destructive acts of aforementioned individuals and entities and that is violation of international obligations regarding combatting terrorism, announce that the acts of those on imposing and exacerbating cruel sanctions is obvious violation of fundamental principles of international law set forth in the United Nations charter.

All relevant national institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take appropriate measures, which are blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions.

The list of the sanctioned entities and individuals are available at this link.

MNA/MFA