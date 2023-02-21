Path of talks still open, messages exchanged between parties

Amir-Abdollahian attended a meeting of the Parliament's National Security Commission on Tuesday and after that the spokesman of the commission Abolfazl Amouei said that the foreign minister had said in today's meeting has told the lawmakers that "the path of negotiations is still open and messages are exchanged through mediators."

"The main part of this meeting was the presentation of the Foreign Minister's report on the visit of the President and his accompanying delegation to Beijing, and in this meeting, based on the announced report, considering that the Chinese government considers its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran to be strategic, it has put strengthening its trade relations with Iran on its agenda," Amoiue quoted the top diplomat as saying in the meeting.

The senior lawmaker said that the minister had said during Raeisi's visit to China, the two sides signed 19 documents in various fields of auto industry, environmental, technology and nuclear energy fields.

According to Amoei, these documents are in continuation of the vision of 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China, which was signed between the two countries last year, and some of the details of these documents will become contracts that will affect the cooperation between Iran and China and will be made public in the future.

"Based on the explanations provided, the ceremony of welcoming the Iranian delegation was at its highest level, and this shows the efforts of the Chinese government to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he continued.

