Natural to find 84% enriched particles: AEOI spox.

"It is normal to see 84% atomic particles in an enrichment process. It means that we may produce 5% [enriched uranium] and see 11% particles, or we may produce 20% but see 37% particles," Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with Mehr correspondent in Tehran on Monday.

His remarks were a reaction to the report by media a few days ago that claimed the IAEA had found uranium enriched to 84% in Iran.

The AEOI spokesman said that it is a technical issue. "The case is that when you inject fuel if it is high, it will be more enriched," he said.

"The ultimate product is important, which is 60%. What matters to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the substances that are collected in the end, rather than the particles that are seen," Kamalvandi explained more.

"This issue is not important at all and is a normal technical matter that has been leaked to the media (Bloomberg)," he went on to say.

The senior Iranian nuclear official continued to criticize the IAEA for giving the data and information it collects after monitoring the Iranian nuclear activities within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement to certain Western countries, calling on the international body to act professionally rather than politically.

He noted that what should be a matter of concern is that the Western states abuse the IAEA in line with their political aims rather than the Iranian nuclear program.

"Unfortunately, they abuse the agency, so what should worry everyone is the credibility of international organizations," he underscored.

"If the experts come and hear our arguments, they will definitely see that we are 100% rightful," Kamalvandi underlined.

