Ulyanov rejects Borrell's pessimism about JCPOA talks

As the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel continues to pretend to be pessimistic and makes negative comments about the possibility of the conclusion of the Vienna talks on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov has disagreed and said that it is not Iran that walked away from the talks but, the Western states do not have the political will to conclude the talks.

"No, it is possible, provided that all participants in the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA have the relevant political will," Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, this is not the case in point now. Some participants invent artificial obstacles," he replied in a tweet to an American journalist who repeated the comments by Borrell that "It's not possible to advance at this moment" with the JCPOA."

Today's tweet from the Russian diplomat came after he said in a tweet on Monday that the language of threat against Iran will not work.

MNA/FNA14011202000554