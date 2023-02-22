Iran FM calls for finalizing security coop document with Iraq

Referring to the comprehensive legal measures taken by Iran and Iraq regarding the case of the anti-terror commanders' assassination, the top Iranian diplomat called for accelerating the finalization of the case and the prosecution of the perpetrators of the inhumane terror.

Dubbing Tehran-Baghdad ties as strategic, Amir-Abdollahian also called for finalizing the security cooperation document between the two countries, as well as holding the Iran-Iraq joint economic commission in the near future.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian considered the activities of some separatist and terrorist groups in northern Iraq unacceptable. He also hailed the efforts made by the Iraqi side to solve this issue as well.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the vast capacities of Iran-Iraq economic cooperation and expressed hope that the issues related to Iran's commercial demands would be resolved soon and completely.

Amir-Abdollahian also described the cooperation between the two countries on border issues as positive and constructive.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, stressed that the Iraqi government would not let the county's territory be used to threaten its neighbors.

Referring to his recent negotiations with the US officials over using banking and commercial exemptions, the Iraqi foreign minister emphasized that his country is determined to facilitate commercial and banking relations with Iran.

Several consular issues were also discussed between the foreign minister of Iran and Iraq during the meeting.

