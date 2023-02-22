Iran has no restrictions on expansion of ties with Africa

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of Niger's parliamentary friendship group with Iran on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he stressed the parliamentary delegations' role in the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Stating that the two countries have various capacities to increase relations, he added that Iran doesn't see any restriction on the development of relations with African countries, including Niger.

The Iranian foreign minister also emphasized the need to activate the joint economic commission between the two countries.

The head of Niger's parliamentary friendship group with Iran, for his part, emphasized that the African countries are eager to develop relations with Iran.

He expressed hope that the ways will be paved to expand the relations between the two countries in all fields.

MNA/FNA14011203000008