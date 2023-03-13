Senior MP calls for approving resolution against hate speech

The Spokesman for Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission made the remarks at the 146th Assembly of the IPU in the Omani capital on Sunday.

At the Manama assembly, Amoeui delivered a speech on the common abuses of freedom of expression regarding insulting religious sanctities.

Considering the abuse of freedom of speech in insulting religious and Islamic holy sanctities as one of the common challenges among developing countries, Amouei criticized the spread of Islamophobia in the West and insulting religious leaders.

Hate speech as a matter of violation of freedom of speech should be taken into consideration by the member states and joint action should be taken to solve this problem, he added.

