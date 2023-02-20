Biden makes unannounced visit to Kiev for talks with Zelensky

According to the White House, Biden arrived in Kiev to reaffirm his "commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty." Meanwhile, the president has reportedly said that Ukraine will receive a new $500 million military aid package, which will be announced on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars..." Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

The US president then said that Washington would announce additional sanctions against "elites and companies" allegedly trying to circumvent restrictions against Russia.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine following the plea of the people`s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.

The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Despite pledging overall assistance to Ukraine, the US and its allies in NATO and beyond are apparently not that certain about their ability to provide Ukraine exactly with what they have promised. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted last week that there is no unity within Germany on the matter of sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Kiev.

