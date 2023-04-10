Unilateral sanctions against Iran international banditry

"We talk lots of 'Rule of Law' in #EU but have no problem ignoring it when we apply crushing extraterritorial unilateral Sanctions that impact on entire populations in countries such as #Syria #Iran #Venezuela #Nicaragua - This is International banditry + Political persecution..." Mick Wallace wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The EU sanctions against countries such as Iran have provoked the reaction of the Irish member of the European Parliament.

Wallace has called out the application of sanctions by the US and EU as being illegal as "they don't comply with the UN Charter."

"If the political class of the EU cared about human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, they wouldn't be clamoring to impose new unilateral sanctions", Wallace explained.

SKH/FNA14020121000391