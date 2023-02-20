Belarus expels Polish diplomat, more expected

Belarus expelled a Polish diplomat from the capital Minsk and two more are expected to be sent home from the western city of Grodno, Poland's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an interview with Polish news agency Onet on Monday.

“A liaison officer of the Polish border guard will leave Belarus by Wednesday evening. Two Polish consuls from Grodno will probably also be expelled,” Lukasz Jasina said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Consultations are currently underway in the Polish government regarding a possible response to the decision. “It is possible that the Polish government will also decide to expel Belarusian diplomats from the territory of the Republic of Poland. All options are on the table now," Onet reported, quoting a ministry source as saying.

The move came a week after Poland closed a border crossing with Belarus in response to the treatment of a Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist, Andrzej Poczobut, who was sentenced to an eight-year jail sentence two weeks ago. He was found guilty of taking part in "actions harming national security" and "inciting hatred."

Poland said on Feb. 9 that it would close a key border crossing into Belarus at Bobrowniki, citing security concerns.

After the closure came into force, only two of six land crossing points along the two countries’ 400-kilometer (249-mile) border remain open.

MNA/PR