  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 15, 2023, 5:40 PM

1 killed, 4 injured in coal mine explosion in NW Pakistan

1 killed, 4 injured in coal mine explosion in NW Pakistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – At least one person was killed and four others injured in an explosion in a coal mine in Kohat district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the rescue service said.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Tuesday in a coal mine, located in the Darra Adam Khel area of the district, in which four miners got trapped following the blast.

The rescuers reached the site and recovered the victims after a rescue operation with the help of local volunteers, local media said, adding that one person died while four were injured, Xinhua reported.

One of the victims included a volunteer who got injured during the rescue operation, the rescue service said.

An investigation was underway to determine the reason for the blast.

MNA/PR

News Code 197455

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News