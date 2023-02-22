  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 22, 2023, 10:30 AM

4 killed, injured in Saudi army artillery attacks on N Yemen

4 killed, injured in Saudi army artillery attacks on N Yemen

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Two Yemeni civilians were killed in the attack of the Saudi army on Saada province in the north of Yemen.

The Saudi Arabian army targeted areas in the border town of Shada'a in Saada province with artillery attacks. Two civilians were killed and two others were injured as a result of the attacks, according to the news sources. 

The border areas of Yemen's Saada province, especially in recent months, have witnessed repeated attacks of the Saudi army's artillery and rockets, during which a number of Yemeni citizens have been killed or injured.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale aggression against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MNA/IRN85037124

News Code 197669

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News