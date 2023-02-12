  1. Politics
North Korean FM felicitates Islamic Revolution anniversary

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in a message to her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory.

Iran celebrated the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Saturday.

High-ranking officials from different countries have sent congratulatory messages to the Iranian authorities on the occasion.

