Iranians celebrate 44th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Rallies to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution have begun in Tehran along with other major and small cities across the nation.

This is an annual public rally where Iranians took part nationwide to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and renew their allegiance to the ideals of the Revolution, its founder Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In the capital city of Tehran, the public takes into the streets all marching towards Azadi Square, the symbolic location of the Revolution.

Government officials also take part in rallies every year to celebrate Iran's independence and its stance against imperialism and arrogance.

The rallies in the capital Tehran began at 9:30 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) on Saturday, with demonstrators from various social strata and different parts of the city marching toward Azadi Square.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi attended the rallies in Tehran.

Delivering a speech at the Azadi Square, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi lauded the 22nd of Bahman as the day of the triumph of “truth over falsity,” the day of the victory of “the oppressed over the arrogant,” and the realization of the “miracle of the century.”

Raeisi said the epic day put an end to tyranny and dependence and marked the beginning of independence, freedom and the Islamic Republic, adding that the day brought about the crystallization of the will of the great nation of Iran.

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi, Oil Minister Javad Owji, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami also took part in the rallies.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian parliament also attended the February 11 rally in the capital.

IRGC commander-in-chief Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid and Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari were also among the Iranian officials who attended the rallies.

In the southern and northern cities of the country, different groups of local communities attended the occasion’s ceremony.

The above footage shows the presence of the people of Rasht in Gilan province in northern Iran in the rally.

People in Bushehr province in the south of Iran also took part in the February 11 rallies across the province.

On the sidelines of the Bahman 22 rallies in Tehran, some of Iran's military achievements including the 'Emad' ballistic missile and the 'Shahed-136' drone were displayed in Azadi Square.

The religious cities of Iran [Mashahd and Qom] faced the most crowded streets with people marching to renew their allegiance to the ideals of the Revolution. The above footage shows the presence of the people in Qom at the rally.

Historical cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd were also scenes of revolutionary people taking into the streets. The above video shows the people of Isfahan who attended Naqshe Jahan square on Saturday to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In frigid cities of northwestern regions, people participated in nationwide rallies. In western provinces, religious minorities create the same scenes as the capital with different ethnicities, supporting Revolutionary ideals.

Iranians also gathered on February 11 from different groups on bikes, skates, and motorcycles to mark to the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

