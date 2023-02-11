'Bahman 22' manifestation of national unity: Raeisi

Speaking at the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution ceremony on Saturday, President Raeisi considered Bahman 22 [February 11] as the day when tyranny and dependence ended [in Iran] and independence, freedom and the Islamic Republic started instead. The day when the will of the great nation of Iran came true."

Raeisi called the Bahman 22 the day of the triumph of truth over falsity, the day of the victory of the oppressed over the arrogant, and the realization of the miracle of the century.

The Iranian nation overthrew the despotic regime of Pahlavi, which was fully supported by the United States in the winter of 1979. The struggle against the Shah regime reached full fruition on February 11, 1979.

Stressing that both the establishment and the continuation of the Pahlavi regime were against the nation’s will and accompanied with a coup d'état, the Iranian president said, “They committed crimes and treason during their rule, and they were unconcerned about [Iranian people’s] great capacities, and only cared for the pleasure of the global hegemony and the United States."

“Pahlavi's despotic rule only brought backwardness to this nation and country,” Raeisi added, saying, “They came to power against the principles of the Constitution and with a coup.”

Today, the people have come to renew their allegiance to the late Imam Khomeini (RA), the Leader [of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei], the martyrs, and the sublime ideals of the Islamic Revolution and show that the allegiance is higher than a vote, Rarisi said, adding that today is the day of the manifestation of national unity.

This item is being updated...

MNA/