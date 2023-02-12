Al-Nakhaleh felicitates Leader on Islamic Revolution anniv.

Islamic Revolution has left a great impact on the world and its policies, Al-Nakhaleh said, adding that it has become a guiding flag for all those who seek freedom.

Stressing that the Islamic Revolution of Iran is the real supporter of the oppressed Palestinian people, Al-Nakhaleh added that the Palestinian nation and its Resistance have become stronger today despite the support that the Zionist enemy receives from the US and the West.

Palestinian fighters all over the land of Palestine are heroically confronting the Zionist occupiers today and the Zionist officials fear the decline of their regime, he added.

Iran celebrated the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Saturday.

MP/FNA14011123000299