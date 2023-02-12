Pakistan's Alvi congrats Islamic Revolution anniv. to Leader

In a Sunday message, Alvi said that Pakistan-Iran fraternal relations are rooted in linguistic, cultural, and religious ties and Islamabad is committed to further boosting the bilateral relations with Tehran.

Wishing health to Iran’s Leader, he expressed hope that Iran would witness remarkable progress in all fields.

Earlier on Saturday, the high-ranking officials of Pakistan, including the prime minister and the presidents of the senate and national assemblies, congratulated the Iranian nation and the government on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Pakistan is considered the first country, which recognized the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979.

AMK/IRN85027599