Feb 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

On 44th anniv. of Islamic Rev.:

Armenian PM congratulates Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory.

"I convey to you my warm congratulations on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution," said the Armenian Prime Minister, Armen Press reported.

Armenian-Iranian warm and friendly relations with centuries-old roots, rich history, and tradition are of special importance for our two countries, he said.

It has been more than three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which we have witnessed steady and firm bilateral cooperation, he added.

"I am confident that the Armenian-Iranian friendly relations shaped in the atmosphere of mutual respect and trust will record greater achievements in the future for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Iran," Pashinyan said.

