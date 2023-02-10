Felicitations pour on Iran over Islamic Revolution anniv.

Tajikistan

The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a message to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi, congratulating him and the people of Iran on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin, the foreign minister of Tajikistan, in a letter, congratulated the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution to his Iranian counterpart.

In his letter, the Tajik foreign minister hailed Iran's remarkable progress in different fields and called for enhancing the level of cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe.

Thailand

The Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Thailand also issued a message of felicitation to the top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the occasion of the Islamic Revolution's victory anniversary.

The Thai foreign minister, in the letter, expressed his country's determination to expand and develop ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields of interest.

Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also felicitated his Iranian counterpart on the occasion.

Expressing satisfaction with the strengthening Iran-Hungary scientific, cultural, and educational cooperation in the past year, Szijjártó emphasized the continuation of effective cooperation between the two countries.

China

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, also in a message to his Iranian counterpart, felicitated the occasion and called for boosting Iran-China bilateral ties.

"By maintaining close relations with you, I would like to implement the important agreements of the heads of the two countries for the expansion and development of bilateral relations and push the strategic partnership of Iran and China to new progress," Gang wrote in his letter to Amir-Abdollahian.

Malaysia

Sending a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir expressed hope for developing Iran-Malaysia ties as much as possible.

He also called for sustainable progress and prosperity for both Iranian and Malaysian nations in the message.

Oman

Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik also in a tweet felicitated the Iranian president over the 44th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Indonesia

Malaysian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a message congratulated her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the Feb. 11 anniversary.

She also expressed hope that the existing relations between the two countries will be strengthened in all fields.

ECO

Felicitating the 44th Islamic Revolution anniversary to the top Iranian diplomat, ECO Secretary-General Khosro Nazeri emphasized the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a key member of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Nazeri also stressed Iran's assistance in strengthening and facilitating the ECO agenda, which aims to promote socio-economic cooperation in the region.

