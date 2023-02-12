Protecting Iran national interests IRGC's clear-cut strategy

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC said the “enthusiastic and admirable” participation of millions of people in the rallies to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution once again challenged the enemy’s miscalculation concerning Iranians.

It noted that safeguarding the country’s “national interests and responding to the needs of the people and the government are a definite and inescapable strategy of this revolutionary and popular institution.”

It added that the delusional enemies faced a “strategic shock” and a “humiliating defeat” following the glorious presence of the Iranian people in the rallies, particularly given the enemies’ efforts to provoke despair and prevent Iranians from attending the marches.

The IRGC forces are fully aware of the enemies’ covert and overt conspiracies aimed at making the country focus on minor issues and deflect from the people’s problems, it said.

The statement, however, declared the defeat of the enemy’s strategy in this regard, commending the nation’s understanding, rationality and wisdom and vowing to proceed with efforts to serve them in various fields.

MNA/PR