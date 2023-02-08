Fire erupts at US drone factory in Latvia

To extinguish the fire that broke out at the facility, at least twelve police vehicles, nine fire service engines, and five ambulances reached the site of the incident, AFP news agency reported.

The factory is run by a US company Edge Autonomy outside of the capital of Latvia.

The fire service while taking to Twitter said, “A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke."

According to the company's website, the California-based business manufactures long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The cause of the blaze was not known and no victims were immediately reported.

MNA/PR