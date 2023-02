"The Krasnaya Gora settlement has been taken by PMC Wagner’s assault units today," Prigozhin said, according to the Telegram channel of his press service.

The channel is also showing photos and video footage that confirm the capture of the settlement.

Denis Pushilin, the interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said earlier that fighting had moved to the outskirts of Artyomovsk, the neighborhoods that had been held by Ukrainian troops just recently.

MP/PR