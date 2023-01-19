US policy reduced visibility of IAEA in Iran: Ulyanov

"The visibility of the #IAEA in #Iran was reduced as a result of the #US policy, as a matter of fact. It can be proved by indisputable facts," wrote Uyanov in a tweet on Thursday in reaction to the remarks of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Grossi in an interview with CNN claimed that Iran is accumulating more materials, with uranium enrichment "quite close to weapon-grade, adding that the situation is getting “more and more complex as time passes,” while IAEA's “visibility in the Islamic Republic has been reduced.”

​The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.​​

Moreover, in the past years, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeated some of the claims made by the Israeli regime against Iran's nuclear program. Tehran considered these claims to be fake and has strongly rejected them.

Iranian officials have emphasized that Tehran has given detailed answers to the questions raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but the agency bases its reports on information received from Iran's adversaries.

MNA/PR