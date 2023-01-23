  1. World
Saudi attacks on Yemen left 7 dead, 91 injured

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that the Saudi attacks on the border areas of Yemen have left seven dead and 91 wounded since the beginning of 2023.

Al-Masirah quoted Yemeni sources as saying that these people have been killed and injured since the beginning of January in most of the border areas of Saada province following the shooting and shelling of the Saudi army.

Various areas of the border districts in Sa’adah are also subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, on a daily basis, resulting in heavy casualties and material losses.

The casualties of the Yemeni forces are while Saudi Arabia claims to be trying to establish a ceasefire in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

