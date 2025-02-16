  1. Politics
Tajikistan PM to visit Tehran on Monday

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – The Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan will visit Tehran on Monday.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda who has been invited to pay an official bilateral visit to Iran at the official invitation of Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref will visit Tehran on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

He will also be a special guest at the Third Caspian Economic Forum.

The third Caspian Economic Forum will be held in Tehran on February 17-18, with the participation of prime ministers and ministers from Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

