The attack comes just two days after a suspected Afghan asylum seeker rammed a car into people in the city of Munich in neighboring Germany, killing two people and wounding dozens of others, AFP reported.

In the Austrian city of Villach, a man "randomly attacked passers-by with a knife", police spokesman Rainer Dionisio told AFP.

Officers had arrested a 23-year-old Syrian asylum seeker, he said. "One victim, a 14-year-old boy, died," he added.

SD/