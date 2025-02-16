Fistfights, anthem boos in stormy US-Canada ice hockey clash

An emotionally charged showdown between the star-studded lineups of the North American rivals -- which comes against a backdrop of political tension between the two neighboring countries -- erupted into violence from the opening puck drop at Montreal's Bell Centre, according to VOA.

The US squad clinched a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final Thursday at Boston with a 3-1 victory, but the result was almost a footnote to the mayhem that marked the start of a game played before a fiercely partisan Canadian crowd.

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the crowd, home fans booed The Star-Spangled Banner before the game, catcalls that have become a regular feature at NHL and NBA games in Canada since US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods crossing US borders.

Then came three fights in nine seconds.

"I just think it's very indicative of what this means to the players," US coach Mike Sullivan said. "There's two teams out there that are very competitive, that have a ton of pride for their respective teams and their countries.

"For me, when you have an investment in trying to win like the way that it occurred -- I think that's an indication of it. What an incredible hockey game."

Canada coach Jon Cooper, the two-time Stanley Cup champion coach for Tampa Bay who will guide the Canadian 2026 Olympic team, said the melee in the first moments was not prearranged.

