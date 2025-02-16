Iranian female youth selected as Researcher of Year

Hosna Salimi, a trainee of AMF’s 6th Internship Program who was nominated for the competition by the Forum, received the award for her scientific and research activities.

The award ceremony was held on January 26 in the Russian city of Kazan, with representatives from India, Iran, China, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, South Africa, and Russia being recognized in various categories, including Media Influencer, Social Entrepreneur, Public Diplomacy, Young Researcher, and Eco-Initiatives.

SD/