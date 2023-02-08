Iran dismisses claims on closure of Azeri consulate in Tabriz

"As we have repeatedly expressed our positions, maintaining and developing relations is the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding relations with neighboring countries," Nasser Kan'ani told reporters on Wednesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the comments in reaction to recent speculations over the possible closure of the Azeri consulate in Tabriz.

"Iran's position in this regard is clear, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has no plans to close the consulate of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz," Kan'ani said.

Recently Azerbaijan evacuated its embassy following the January 27 attack on the country’s embassy in Tehran.

The embassy attack left at least one dead and 2 injured.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described the incident as a terror attack and demanded a thorough investigation of the incident and "punishment of the terrorists."

After interrogating the suspect, the Iranian foreign ministry as well as the judicial and security officials stressed that he had carried out the attack for very personal and family reasons.

