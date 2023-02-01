Ghalibaf underlines role of people in Islamic Revolution

Speaking at the ceremony on the occasion of the Fajr Ten-Day celebration, the Iranian parliamentarian termed people as the essence of the Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Revolution has no meaning without the participation of the individuals, he underscored.

The Islamic Revolution is people-oriented as the late Imam wished so, he added.

He paid tribute to the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) who saved the Iranian nation from arrogant powers.

The Iranian officials are seeking independence, freedom, and justice for the nation, he further noted.

He said that the train of the Islamic Republic is on the track set up by Imam Khomeini.

AMK/FNA14011112000262