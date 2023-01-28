  1. World
Two Zionists injured in occupied Al-Quds shooting (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Following the martyrdom-seeking operation of a Palestinian fighter on Friday, media sources reported another shooting operation in occupied Al-Quds which left at least two Zionist injured.

The spokesperson for the regime’s rescue emergency response service said two injured – men aged 47 and 23 – were in serious condition, Aljazeera reported.

The Zionist media announced that a 13-year-old Palestinian teenager has launched the shooting operation in the Silwan neighborhood in Al-Quds.

Some media outlets also reported that a Palestinian launched the third anti-Zionist operation with a knife in the city of Holon near Tel Aviv.

The incident comes a day after a Palestinian man, in occupied al-Quds, launched a martyrdom-seeking operation against the regime's crimes, leaving eight Zionist dead.

On Thursday, the Zionist regime carried out a deadly raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Ten Palestinians were martyred, including an elderly woman, after dozens of Zionsit soldiers attacked a house on the same day.

A 22-year-old Palestinian man was also shot by Zionist forces in the town of al-Ram, north of Al-Quds.

The criminal regime also launched multiple air attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip overnight on Thursday.

