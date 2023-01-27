Iran FM urges for intl. action against Israel crimes in Jenin

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a post on his Twitter account in the Arabic language where he also called on the international community to stop the barbaric atrocities committed by the occupying regime.

"The brutal attack and massacre committed by the Zionist regime in the Jenin camp require immediate action from the international community and Islamic countries against the criminals," the top Iranian diplomat said in its post.

He added the resistance in the Jenin stronghold will continue and there will be no retreat.

Also in this regard, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned Thursday brutal raid by the Israeli apartheid regime on the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

MNA