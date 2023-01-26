Iran condemns Israeli regime's raid on Jenin

In a statement on Thursday, Nasser Kan'ani condemned in its strongest terms the Israeli regime's brutal raid on the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in martyrdom and injuring of dozens of Palestinians.

The spokesperson also denounced the silence and inaction of the responsible international bodies and Western states who claim to be human rights advocates towards crimes committed by the occupying regime on a daily basis as saddening and disgraceful.

Kan'ani also called for unity and coordinating actions from the Islamic governments in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation and the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation in the face of the Zionist occupiers and their serious action to prevent the inhumane and terrorist actions of the Zionist apartheid regime from happening again.