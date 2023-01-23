Israeli officer wounded in Palestinian fighters' operation

A Shin Bet Israeli officer was injured last night in an operation by Palestinian fighters in Tulkarm, according to a report by the Palestine Information Center based in Tehran.

According to the reprot, the Palestinian resistance forces carried out 8 operations against Israeli regime security forces and settlers in the West Bank yesterday, 3 of which were shooting operations and 5 were clashes with the occupiers.

During last week, 250 cases of resistance operations against occupying regime's soldiers and settlers were carried by the Palestinians.

This morning, the Palestinian resistance fighters in the city of Jenin (north of the West Bank) engaged in clashes with the Israeli regime's forces in the Al-Jabriyat region. The Palestinian resistance forces targeted the regime settlement of Shakid in the occupied territories west of Jenin on Monday morning.

MNA/5690246