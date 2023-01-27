Nine Zionists killed in shooting in holy Quds

The Israeli regime media announced on Friday evening that at least 7 Zionist settlers were killed and several others were injured following a shooting in the Zionist settlement of "Nabi Yaqoub" in the occupied eastern part of Quds.

Some other sources said the number of the killed increased to nine people.

News sources first reported that 12 Zionists were wounded in the shooting.

The shooting follows a deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp in which nine Palestinians were martyred.

Aljazeera quoted the Israeli regime's local media as reporting that a gunman opened fire and killed at least seven outside a synagogue in East Quds before being shot and killed.

MNA