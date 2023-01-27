  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 28, 2023, 12:01 AM

Nine Zionists killed in shooting in holy Quds

Nine Zionists killed in shooting in holy Quds

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – At least nine Zionists were killed and 10 others were injured in an operation on Friday afternoon suspectedly carried out by Palestinians after the Israeli regime carried out its deadliest raid on Jenin in 2023 on Thursday.

The Israeli regime media announced on Friday evening that at least 7 Zionist settlers were killed and several others were injured following a shooting in the Zionist settlement of "Nabi Yaqoub" in the occupied eastern part of Quds.

Some other sources said the number of the killed increased to nine people.

News sources first reported that 12 Zionists were wounded in the shooting.

The shooting follows a deadly Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp in which nine Palestinians were martyred.

Aljazeera quoted the Israeli regime's local media as reporting that a gunman opened fire and killed at least seven outside a synagogue in East Quds before being shot and killed.

MNA

News Code 196685

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News