Jenin devastation moral failure for Israel regime supporters

The war machine of the criminal regime of Israel experienced a new historic defeat in the recent brutal attack on Jenin, Nasser Kan'ani said.

But the bigger defeat awaits the supporters of the regime, he said.

The devastation left behind in Jenin is a shameful moral failure for the regime's supporters, Kan'ani added.

Describing these destructions as a flagrant violation of international law and a war crime, he also called on Palestinians to expose these destructions to the people of the world so that the claimants of human rights become more disgraced.

In its latest crimes against the Palestinians, the Tel Aviv regime launched a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, martyring at least 12 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

The military assault marked the largest in the occupied West Bank in around two decades, as the regime deployed armed drones and hundreds of troops against innocent Palestinian civilians.

Israeli regime's troops also forced hundreds of families in the Jenin camp to leave their homes in preparation for demolishing them in order to reach the resistance fighters.

A steadfast Palestinian resistance response prompted the regime’s troops to finally pull back from Jenin on Tuesday evening following a 44-hour-long incursion.

