Occupying Israeli military conducts new raid on Jenin

According to local Palestinian media, after the Israeli military launched its new raid on the Jenin camp, it was confronted with fierce resistance of the Palestinian resistance groups.

According to the Palestine Al-Youm (Palestine Today) news website, there were heavy armed clashes between the Palestinian resistance fighters and the occupying regime's forces in the Jenin camp in the West Bank on Thursday morning.

The local media also reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian youth by the name of "Saeb Essam Mahmoud Azriqi", 24 years old, who was shot by the Israeli soldiers.

With Saeb's martyrdom, the total number of Palestinian youths martyred in the Jenin camp has increased10 since the beginning of this year.

According to Palestinian sources, six Palestinian youths were seriously injured in these clashes. Meanwhile, the occupying forces prevented the Red Crescent and Palsetinian medical teams from entering the Jenin camp to treat the wounded. The regime has cut off the electricity in the camp as well, according to the reports and the schools were delayed to open classes.

The Video footage shows the moment when the Palestinian fighters shoot down a reconnaissance drone:

